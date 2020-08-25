Marshall University to allow fans at home football games

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Marshall University says fans will be allowed to attend home football games.

The university made the announcement Tuesday afternoon.

The Marshall University athletic department says spectators will be allowed during the 2020 football season following consultation with and guidance provided by local, state and school health officials.

Officials say stadium capacity will be reduced. Those who bought season tickets will be relocated throughout Joan C. Edwards Stadium in order to comply with social distancing guidelines.

Social distancing protocols for tickets and seating are as follows:

No groups larger than six tickets in one grouping while seated in the stands;

While seated in the stands, the rows in front and behind you will remain empty;

While seated in the stands, the two seats to the left and two seats to the right of your group will remain empty.

The Director of Athletics with Marshall says, “we are thrilled to be able to have our loyal and passionate fan base in attendance for our six home football games in 2020. We worked diligently and deliberately to create a plan that will allow us to proceed safely and take care of our season ticket-holders, students, staff and visitors. We will have a minimal amount of additional tickets available, but the best way to guarantee a seat is through the purchase of season tickets.”

The Marshall football team’s season opens on Saturday, September 5 at home against Eastern Kentucky University.

Season ticket holders can find their seat locations online on HerdZone.com by logging into their account. Click My Account and then Order History. Under 2020 Football, you will see the EKU game. Once you click EKU, your new seat locations will be listed. You may also call 800-THE-HERD to find your new ticket locations.

Game tickets will be sent out digitally and will be sent to season ticket holders via email five days prior to gameday. Cell phone tickets will be scanned at the entrance of the gate closest to the assigned seating area of the ticket holder. Paper tickets will only be issued in an emergency situation.

All attendees are required to follow all safety protocols in place while in attendance. These include the wearing of masks, social distancing, queuing and signage. Properly worn masks are required at all times while inside the stadium. Individuals who do not comply with any of the safety protocols in place will not be admitted to the venue. In addition, if an individual has been admitted and fails to follow these protocols, they may be required to leave the stadium.

Additionally, there will be no re-entry once inside the stadium and no tailgating, although tailgating could be revisited if guidelines are relaxed.

There could be additional, limited number of tickets available for purchase in the coming days on a single-game basis. Please call the Marshall Ticket Office or the Big Green to inquire about available tickets.

Students will be admitted to the student gate (Gate F ) on a first-come, first-serve basis. Seating is limited. Students will go to Gate F and “tap in” with their ID.

