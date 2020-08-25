Advertisement

No marching bands allowed at West Virginia football games

No marching bands will be permitted at West Virginia middle and high school football games, WVSSAC officials say.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - No marching bands will be permitted at West Virginia middle and high school football games, WVSSAC officials say.

WVSSAC Executive Director Bernie Dolan told WSAZ the decision was made Sunday.

As for dance teams, Dolan says the WVSSAC does not oversee them, but feels they shouldn’t be allowed to perform either if bands are not allowed.

Dolan says the reason behind the decision is because of the limited number of fans allowed at football games due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The WVSSAC says it will continue to monitor the situation as new data on the virus is released.

