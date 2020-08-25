Obituary: Daniel J. Dowling

Daniel J. Dowling, age 92, died of congestive heart failure on January 7, 2020 in Methodist Hospital of Southern California Arcadia, California. He is survived by his wife Zhiling “Linda” Zhang of Parkersburg, West Virginia; his daughter Elizabeth Ann Dowling of Mill Valley, California; and his son James Edward Dowling of Silver Spring, Maryland. He is preceded in death by his first wife Evelyn Mackey Dowling of Morgantown, West Virginia; and his second wife Emily Grayson Dowling of Parkersburg, West Virginia.

Daniel, known to his friends as Jack, was born on April 21, 1927 in Wheeling, West Virginia to parents Glen Archibal Dowling and Annis Long Dowling. He graduated from West Virginia University with a Master of Science degree in Chemical Engineering. He moved to Cross Lanes, West Virginia and accepted a position as a production engineer at Union Carbide and Carbon Corporation where he worked for more than 35 years.

Jack married Evelyn Marie Mackey. They raised their two children, Liz and Jim, in St. Albans and Parkersburg, West Virginia. Jack was a loving, hands-on dad who engaged with his children in a variety of activities from rough-housing and fishing to ice skating. When he did not know a sport, he would find an instruction book and learn it even as he was teaching his children. Jack’s focus on physical health continued into his nineties, when he won trophies as the oldest man in Parkersburg to complete two-mile walkathons.

A life-long learner, Jack studied Chinese language and culture at Marietta College and traveled the world with his wife, Linda. As a long-time member of the Parkersburg Stamp Club, he collected, assembled, and studied tens of thousands of stamps from around the world. His passion for reading led him to contribute hundreds of books to the Trinity Church book sale, and to be a volunteer.

For his 90th birthday, Jack organized a game day and invited friends and family to his home for a competition to play pool, ping pong, darts and other activities, for which he awarded prizes. He played duplicate bridge with the Parkersburg Bridge Club and contract bridge with a group in Marietta, and stayed active with gardening and raising canna lilies, many of which he donated to friends and others.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 29 at Trinity Episcopal Church Parkersburg at 3:00 pm. Due to the current pandemic and limitations on large gatherings, the church’s funeral service will have limited capacity. To attend in person, reservations must be made in advance with the church. Masks and social distancing are required. For any overflow from the church, Leavitt’s Funeral Home will be live streaming the funeral service and the reception following the service in a private room. Contact Trinity Church for details at 304-422-3362, ext. 0. A burial service will be held at a later date in Morgantown.

