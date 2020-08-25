Obituary: Kathleen Barr

On August 21, 2020, Kathleen Barr of Wingett Run, Ohio went home to be with Jesus. She was born on August 5, 1953 to David and Nancy Roberts in Springfield, Ohio. She is survived by her two sons, Jordan and Dane Barr, her brother Mark Roberts and sisters Sandy Klepac and Amy Flint. Jordan and his wife, Dawn, live in Charlottesville, Virginia with their four children, Alicyn, Gideon, Daisy, and Benjamin. Dane and his wife, Sunnie, live in Stuarts Draft, Virginia, with their three children, Malachi, Oliver, and Penelope. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Kathleen honored God and loved Jesus as was evidenced by the value she placed in her family and relationships with friends. She shared her time freely with others through many outdoor activities such as biking, hiking, and various sporting events. She loved to create personalized works of art as gifts, and she shared a love of animals with her family and friends. Her deep connection with God’s creation served as a witness to His goodness and grace.

Kathleen’s family cordially invites you to a celebration of life on Saturday, August 29th at 3:00 pm at Muskingum Valley Baptist Church located at 845 Tice Run Rd., New Matamoras, OH 45767. Food will be provided following the celebration.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Muskingum Valley Baptist Church (address above) or Mt. Olive U.M. Church, 39202 Mt. Olive Road, Sardis, OH 43946.

McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family. Messages of Sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.