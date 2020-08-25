Obituary: Mary Charlotte Reed Beha

Mary Charlotte Reed Beha, 70, of Walker passed away August 24, 2020 at Marietta Memorial Hospital following an extended illness.

She was born on April 20, 1950 on Sugar Creek at Middleburne, WV the daughter of the late Edward J. and Mildred Parker Reed.

Mary had worked for Hill's Department Store, Nashua Photo and retired from Betty Bright Cleaners. She was Baptist by faith.

Mary is survived by her husband Ronald W. Beha, three sons Lorne F. Beha (Shelly), Jesse S. Beha (Tracy), Ronald B. Beha (Michelle), grandchildren Kyle, Casey, Andrew, Chase and Alexix Beha, great grandson Mason Lee Beha, sister Patricia A. Swearingen and brother Kester B. Reed and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers Edward D. Reed and Wayne M. Reed.

Private services will be at the convenience of the family.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.