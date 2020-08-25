Wood County Schools superintendent talks upcoming school year at Parkersburg Rotary Club meeting

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - Wood County Schools will be returning to in-person learning in just two weeks.

Superintendent Will Hosaflook gave rotary club members an update on the upcoming school year including Wood County Schools color code system for both the county and the state.

If any schools codes are considered red schools, they’ll transition into remote learning.

Hoosaflook says this will be a difficult year but the school district will do what’s best for students by keeping them safe and focusing on education.

“We have grown tremendously over the last two years in math and ELA and that is the focus, said Will Hosaflook, superintendent. Academics will always be the focus. Last year we were projected another 10 to 12% growth in English and mathematics and I know that our employees, our teachers are the best in the state of West Virginia and we will move forward to become the #1 academic system in the state.”

Students with last names L-Z will return on September 8th and students with A-K last names the next day and the schools will alternate and will remain at half capacity for all schools.

