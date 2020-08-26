Belpre City Council passes resolution to advertise bids for ambulance service

BELPRE, OHIO (WTAP) - Belpre City Council approves a resolution Monday about contracting ambulance services for the city.

Council approved the third reading of a resolution authorizing the safety-service director to advertise for requests for proposals to provide ambulance and emergency medical services. This means council can now put out bids for the contract.

Council voted six to one to approve the resolution. Council will meet again Monday, September 14, 2020.

