Bieber bests Twins

Shane Bieber strikes out 10 as he picks up his 6th win.
(AP Photo/Tony Dejak)(Tony Dejak | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 11:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) - Shane Bieber corrected some unusual early control issues to strike out 10 and Francisco Lindor hit a two-run homer to lead the Cleveland Indians to a 4-2 win over the Minnesota Twins.

The Indians evened the three-game series at 1-1 between the AL Central rivals.

Bieber allowed two runs and four hits in six innings to improve to 6-0.

The Indians ended a four-game losing streak to the Twins and pulled within 1 1/2 games of the division leaders.

Lindor connected in the sixth when the Indians scored three times off reliever Jorge Alcala.

