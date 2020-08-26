Delegate calls for more funding for veterans groups

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - A Wood County lawmaker hopes state money can be made available to West Virginia veterans organizations struggling due to the pandemic.

Delegate John Kelly has sent Governor Jim Justice a letter, asking him provide more funding for veterans organizations.

Kelly notes the state legislature has, in the past, provided funding for veterans groups earmarked through the state lottery.

But he adds, due to the pandemic, most have not been able to hold fundraising events.

”I’m a member of some of those organizations,” Kelly told us, “and I see what’s happening with them, and I know that there’s some sufficient problems financially with them. Most of these organizations struggle in a healthy economy.”

Governor Justice said at his news briefing Wednesday he had not seen Kelly’s letter, but is not opposed to giving veterans financial support.

Kelly hopes money can be found from CARES act funding West Virginia received from the federal government. Justice says CARES money may not be available, but there could be funding available from grants.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.