Advertisement

Delegate calls for more funding for veterans groups

Appeals to governor for CARES act money
The American Flag.
The American Flag.(WTOK)
By Todd Baucher
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - A Wood County lawmaker hopes state money can be made available to West Virginia veterans organizations struggling due to the pandemic.

Delegate John Kelly has sent Governor Jim Justice a letter, asking him provide more funding for veterans organizations.

Kelly notes the state legislature has, in the past, provided funding for veterans groups earmarked through the state lottery.

But he adds, due to the pandemic, most have not been able to hold fundraising events.

”I’m a member of some of those organizations,” Kelly told us, “and I see what’s happening with them, and I know that there’s some sufficient problems financially with them. Most of these organizations struggle in a healthy economy.”

Governor Justice said at his news briefing Wednesday he had not seen Kelly’s letter, but is not opposed to giving veterans financial support.

Kelly hopes money can be found from CARES act funding West Virginia received from the federal government. Justice says CARES money may not be available, but there could be funding available from grants.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Ohio man survives June accident

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Todd Baucher
Meigs County man receives "Saved by the Belt" award

Coronavirus

W.Va. closer to 200 COVID-19 deaths

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Todd Baucher
Governor Justice: most outbreaks of coronavirus in nursing homes

News

Marshall-EKU game picked up by ESPN

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ
Marshall Football’s season-opening game against Eastern Kentucky will be carried on ESPN, the Thundering Herd announced Wednesday.

Coronavirus

UPDATE: 48 deaths, nearly 1,100 new COVID-19 cases reported in Ohio

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dennis Bright
Ohio Department of Health COVID-19 statistics

Latest News

Regional

2 plead guilty in hazing investigation linked to Ohio University student’s death

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WTAP, WCMH, Associated Press
Collin Wiant of Dublin, Ohio, died in November 2018 after he was found unresponsive at the Sigma Pi fraternity house on Mill Street in Athens

News

Glenville State College Homecoming postponed until spring 2021

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WTAP
In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the Mountain East Conference’s (MEC) recent decision to cancel the fall 2020 sports season, Glenville State College (GSC) will postpone the annual Homecoming Celebration that was scheduled for October 2-4.

News

What's Trending, 8/26/20

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jack Selby
A bull on the lam, a screen-less challenge, and an excuse to show cute pictures of Brittany and Hannah's dogs.

News

Lawyer George Cosenza, 8/26/20

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brittany Morgan
Following the secret recordings by President Trump's family members, George talks to Brittany about the legality of recording a conversation without telling the other party.

News

Marietta artists creating community coloring book

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Cooke
Marietta tattoo artists Meg Rataiczak and Zeb Dye are spearheading an effort to bring area artists together to create a community coloring book.

News

Wood County bailiff named state’s first part-time Parole Board member

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WTAP
A Wood County bailiff is now also the West Virginia Parole Board’s first part-time member, following his appointment by Gov. Jim Justice.