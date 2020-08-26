Glenville State College Homecoming postponed until spring 2021

GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) – In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the Mountain East Conference’s (MEC) recent decision to cancel the fall 2020 sports season, Glenville State College (GSC) will postpone the annual Homecoming Celebration that was scheduled for October 2-4.

“We understand that the yearly return to campus for homecoming festivities is a highlight of the year for many GSC alumni and fans,” said Conner Ferguson, GSC Director of Alumni Relations. “While we know this decision will disappoint many Pioneers, we want to ensure Homecoming events can be enjoyed safely and by all students, alumni, and fans.”

Plans for Glenville State’s spring 2021 Homecoming will be made available when more information is released from the MEC regarding the restart of sports in the spring.

GSC alumni and friends are encouraged to watch for upcoming virtual events as a way to stay engaged with the College and campus community throughout the pandemic.

