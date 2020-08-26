Advertisement

Man arrested in St. Marys on drug charges

Phillip Butler was arrested in St. Marys on drug charges.
Phillip Butler was arrested in St. Marys on drug charges.(wtap)
By Phyllis Smith
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 9:00 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. MARYS (WTAP) - Deputies with the Pleasants County Sheriffs Office were conducting an investigation into the sale of controlled substances in Pleasants County on August 23, 2020. Information obtained allowed officers to execute a search warrant at a location in St. Marys occupied by Phillip Edward Butler of Marietta, Ohio.

Officers reportedly found a significant amount of crystal methamphetamine, an amount of heroin, and over $2,800 in cash. Officers also located two loaded, concealed firearms in the possession of Butler, who is a convicted felon. Large amounts of packaging material, baggies, scales, and other drug paraphernalia commonly used in the distribution of controlled substances were at the scene.

Deputies placed Butler under arrest on multiple felony counts relating to the distribution of controlled substances, as well as multiple charges in relation to the firearms recovered at the scene. Butler also had active warrants out of Wood County, WV, Washington County, Ohio, and Morgantown, WV.

Continued investigation led to the discovery of multiple transactions of the recent distribution of crystal methamphetamine within Pleasants County involving Butler and other individuals in the surrounding area.

On Monday August 24th, deputies followed up on information, leading to a residence on Henry Camp Road in Pleasants County. This led to the discovery of another ￼sizable amount of crystal methamphetamine inside the home. Deputies arrested Robert Nolan of Belmont WV on charges of possession with intent to distribute and conspiracy.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Belpre City Council passes resolution to advertise bids for ambulance service

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Phyllis Smith
Belpre City Council approved the third reading of a resolution authorizing the safety-service director to advertise for requests for proposals to provide ambulance and emergency medical services.

News

Masks offered in vending machines at Marshall University

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Marshall is the first university in the country to have RapidMask2Go vending machines on campus.

News

West Virginia sees 61% rise in virus deaths in August 2020

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The number of deaths statewide has risen 61% since Aug. 1.

News

Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate holds socially-distant town hall in Parkersburg

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Phyllis Smith and Jesse Wharff
Paula Jean Swearengin holds a socially-distant town hall at Fort Boreman Park Tuesday evening.

Latest News

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Marshall to allow fans in stands

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - W.Va. high school football season

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Mike Reese

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Updated W.Va. COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 2 hours ago

Education

UPDATE: Wood County Schools make final preparations ahead of schools reopening

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ryan Wilson
The superintendent of Wood County schools details logistics in order to get schools open on time this fall

News

WTAP News @ 6 - W.Va. sees a 61% rise in virus deaths in August

Updated: 3 hours ago