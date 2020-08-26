Man arrested in St. Marys on drug charges

ST. MARYS (WTAP) - Deputies with the Pleasants County Sheriffs Office were conducting an investigation into the sale of controlled substances in Pleasants County on August 23, 2020. Information obtained allowed officers to execute a search warrant at a location in St. Marys occupied by Phillip Edward Butler of Marietta, Ohio.

Officers reportedly found a significant amount of crystal methamphetamine, an amount of heroin, and over $2,800 in cash. Officers also located two loaded, concealed firearms in the possession of Butler, who is a convicted felon. Large amounts of packaging material, baggies, scales, and other drug paraphernalia commonly used in the distribution of controlled substances were at the scene.

Deputies placed Butler under arrest on multiple felony counts relating to the distribution of controlled substances, as well as multiple charges in relation to the firearms recovered at the scene. Butler also had active warrants out of Wood County, WV, Washington County, Ohio, and Morgantown, WV.

Continued investigation led to the discovery of multiple transactions of the recent distribution of crystal methamphetamine within Pleasants County involving Butler and other individuals in the surrounding area.

On Monday August 24th, deputies followed up on information, leading to a residence on Henry Camp Road in Pleasants County. This led to the discovery of another ￼sizable amount of crystal methamphetamine inside the home. Deputies arrested Robert Nolan of Belmont WV on charges of possession with intent to distribute and conspiracy.

