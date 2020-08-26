Advertisement

Marietta artists creating community coloring book

Community coloring book
Community coloring book(Meg Rataiczak)
By Sarah Cooke
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta tattoo artists Meg Rataiczak and Zeb Dye are spearheading an effort to bring area artists together to create a community coloring book.

Rataiczak and Dye had been discussing creating a coloring book on their own but because the project turned out to be quite a large undertaking, they decided to seek out contributions from other artists, as well. The two requested submissions largely through social media.

Their goal from the beginning was to give back to the community, and proceeds from the sale of the coloring book, which is expected to be available for presale in the fall, will benefit the Public Art Committee through Marietta Main Street.

Currently, approximately 30 local artists are contributing to the book. Rataiczak said she has enjoyed having the opportunity to learn about and connect with so many other artists in the area.

“I knew that there were a lot of artists around the community...But I didn’t realize the variety that we had. We’ve got things from middle school kids and we’ve got things from professionals and some hobbyists. We’ve got a really big variety,” Rataiczak said.

The coloring book pages will also feature each artist’s website and/or social media handles in order to bring greater visibility to their work.

Submissions can be submitted to Rataiczak at princessmegtattoos@gmail.com. Rataiczak asks that digital submissions be in the form of a JPEG or a PNG. She will also speak to artists who are unable to digitize their work about different methods of submitting. The deadline to submit is September 5.

