More than 100 bison escape, roam free in Nebraska

They may not be rounded up for days
The herd escaped from a feedlot before dawn and were still running loose hours later.(Source Nebraska State Patrol)
By Ed Payne
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHELPS COUNTY, Neb. (Gray News) – More than 100 bison were on the roam in south-central Nebraska Wednesday.

The herd escaped from a feedlot near Overton before dawn, according to officer Gene Samuelson with the Phelps County Sheriff’s Department.

At least two vehicles hit and killed runaway bison, authorities said. The sheriff’s department was urging people to stay out of the area.

Josh Chapin posted a video of a cowboy on horseback trying to wrangle part of the herd as vehicles from the sheriff’s department whizzed by the camera.

Some Buffalo got out this morning. Loomis, NE

Posted by Josh Chapin on Wednesday, August 26, 2020

The sheriff’s department said it could take days to fully round up the herd.

A full-grown bison can weigh up to 2,200 pounds.

