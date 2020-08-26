Obituary: Jerry Lindley Chaney

Jerry Lindley Chaney, 93, of Parkersburg passed away August 24, 2020 at his residence.

He was born on July 23, 1927 in Cumberland, MD, the son of the late Henry Garfield Chaney and Nellie Nevada Sisler Bradford.

Jerry (Lin) graduated from Parkersburg High School with the class of 1945 and then entered the United States Navy. At the conclusion of World War II, Lin would go on to further his education at Mountain State Business College with a degree in Accounting. Education was very important to Lin and his wife (Regina) ensuring all their children received a college education. Lin was a proud member of American Legion Post #15. He worked as an auditor for the Federal Government for thirty one years. Following his retirement, Lin ran a tax preparation service continuing to file tax returns as recently as 2019. In earlier years, he had served as both a Cub Scout Master and Boy Scout Master. Lin enjoyed camping and traveling across the United States and had many fond memories of times spent camping with his family. He was a member and enjoyed attending Stout Memorial United Methodist Church.

Lin is survived by his brother John Chaney, Lin’s six children; Rita Daugherty (Steven), Jerry Chaney (Eva Annette), David Chaney (Melinda Brown), Diana Flenner (Robert), Walter Chaney (Cherie), Wesley Chaney (Karrie), grandchildren Steven Daugherty, Erin Snider, Scott Richards, Andrew and Michael Chaney, Matthew and David Flenner, Joshua and Lindsey Chaney, Jacob, Elizabeth and Jared Chaney, as well as many great and great great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Regina Dale Chichester Chaney, two sisters Betty Faulkner and Flora Jean Chaney and one brother Henry C. Chaney.

Funeral services will be 11:00 am Saturday at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Pastor Cynthia Eakle officiating.

Burial will follow at Parkersburg Memorial Gardens with full military rites by American Legion Post #15.

Visitation will be from 5 - 8 pm Friday and for one hour prior to the service on Saturday.

Those attending the visitation or service are asked to wear face masks and practice social distancing protocols.

