Obituary: John Barr Simers

John Barr Simers, 73, of Mt Zion, WV passed away at his home on Monday, August 24, 2020. He was born January 4, 1947, in Calhoun County, a son of the late Callie and Ida Curry Simers.

John was a graduate of Calhoun County High School. He was employed at B.F. Goodrich where he was a union representative for many years and later Calhoun County Board of Education. John was a member of Victory Baptist Church. John was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching the Mountaineers.

He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Linda Stull Simers; brother Burl (Jean) Simers of Grantsville; son, Charlie (Mandee) Richards; four grandchildren, Alexa (Kelly White) Richards and Brogan Richards, all of Big Springs, Kyler (Heather Hughes) Propst of Mt Zion, and Mason (Mikaela) Propst of Elizabeth; great-grandchildren, Chloe, Piper, Karson, Hadley, Kennedy, and Lakyn; as well as several nieces, nephews, other family members, friends and his church family.

In addition to his parents, and step-father Blaine Calhoun, John was preceded in death by his brother, Charles Simers of Grantsville, WV.

Services will be held Friday, August 28, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV with Pastor Steven Carter officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Nobe Cemetery. Social distancing and mask guidelines and protocols must be followed. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com.