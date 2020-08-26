Obituary: Julie Ann “Jules” Weaver

Julie Ann "Jules" Weaver, 45, of Parkersburg, passed away August 20, 2020 at her residence.

She was born May 1, 1975 in Parkersburg a daughter of Shirley Anne Pickens Byers Thomas and the late Kenneth Leroy Byers.

Jules graduated from WVU - Parkersburg. She was the owner of Dream Weaver Pilot Car Escort service.

In addition to her mother, Jules is survived by her son Drew Weaver and brother Douglas Byers.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her brother Jeremy Byers.

