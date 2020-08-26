Obituary: Robert Lee Perkins

Robert Lee Perkins, 82, of Belpre died August 25, 2020 at his residence.

Robert was born March 22, 1938, in Braxton County WV and was the son of the late James Bruce and Mary Belle Post Perkins.

Robert graduated from Glenville State College and WVU with his masters degree. He worked 37 years teaching, 2 years with Cairo High School and 35 years with Belpre High School. He was a member of the Rock Church in Parkersburg.

Robert enjoyed teaching and coaching. He was a baseball coach for 33 years with a record of 464 wins and 278 loses. During his tenure he also was an assistant football coach and Jr. High basketball and golf coach. He was a member of the Mid-Ohio Valley Sports Hall of Fame and the South East Baseball Hall of Fame.

Robert is survived by his loving wife Janelle Sue (Bonner) Perkins; sons Timothy Perkins of Millvale, PA and Robert Perkins II (Rebecca) of Goochland, VA; brother James Perkins of Cairo; sisters Barbara Richards (John) of Cairo and Connie Cunningham (Roger) of Myrtle Beach SC; 2 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 1pm Friday, at the Leavitt Funeral Home Belpre. Visitation will be Thursday from 6-8pm and an hour prior to the service. Inurnment will be at Cairo Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Amedisys Home & Health Hospice, 27853 Ohio Route 7, Marietta, OH 45750. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

