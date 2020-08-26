Advertisement

Ohio man survives June accident

Honored with "Saved by the Belt" award
(WTVG)
By Todd Baucher
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - A Meigs County man is the latest to get a “Saved by the Belt” award by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Thomas Higgins was presented with the award Wednesday at the patrol’s Marietta post.

Back in June, Higgins’ pickup truck struck a tree while traveling south on Ohio route 7.

The patrol and Higgins both agree wearing the belt saved him from life-threatening injuries.

And buckling up is something he’s done since childhood.

”The seat belt’s there for a reason,” Higgins told us, “I was taught growing up that you don’t drive without a seat belt. My great-grandfather made sure vehicle did not move without everybody in it wearing a seat belt.

The state highway patrol says in 2019, 457 people died in Ohio traffic crashes where a safety belt was available, but not in use at the time of the accident.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

