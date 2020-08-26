Advertisement

Soldiers return home after nearly a year away

Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 8:43 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s been nearly one year since roughly 140 brave men and women have been able to hug their loved ones.

“My baby was actually born while I was out on mission, so I got the news while I was on mission through a phone,” said Hunter Bostic.

Bostic was one of about 138 soldiers from the West Virginia National Guard’s 1st Squadron 150th Cavalry Regiment who returned home to Charleston on Tuesday after a nine-month deployment to the Middle East.

“I am definitely excited to come home and meet my second son,” Bostic told WSAZ. “It’s going to be nine months I haven’t met him yet, and it’s going to be fantastic.”

“We owe every single thing in our lives to these brave men and women and their families for the sacrifices that they make and everything that they do for each and everyone of us each and every day,” Gov. Jim Justice said. “I could not be more proud.”

Eight-year-old Braeleigh Sigman was among the several families awaiting their loved ones to return.

“It was so exciting. I never thought this day would come, but it felt really good and I just didn’t know what to say (when I saw him). I just kept on saying, ‘daddy, daddy, daddy,’ and it felt amazing.”

The West Virginia National Guard held the reunion ceremony at Laidley Field to allow for social distancing in an outdoor space.

A spokeswoman for the National Guard said there are still about 150 soldiers still overseas, but they are expecting them to all return home by the end of September.

