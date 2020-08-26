Advertisement

Three vehicle accident shuts road down

It happened along Route 62 in Cottageville around 10:40 a.m. Wednesday.
It happened along Route 62 in Cottageville around 10:40 a.m. Wednesday.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COTTAGEVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An accident with entrapment has shut down a road.

It happened along Route 62 in Cottageville around 10:40 a.m. Wednesday.

According to dispatchers, three vehicles are involved. They say there is at least one person entrapped.

Investigators say there are injuries, but there’s no word on the extent.

Route 62 is shut down.

