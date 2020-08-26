Washington Co. Athletic Directors explain rules for fans at fall sports

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) -

Fans will be allowed to attend high school fall sporting events in Ohio, with some big stipulations.

Governor Mike DeWine said that Ohio schools can allow up to 30 percent capacity in their stadiums. Frontier High School is using creative ways to get to that number, including using extra space at their stadium.

According to athletic director Roger Kirkpatrick, they will be using pods measured at 10 feet by 10 feet, spread six feet apart, so groups of four will be allowed to watch the games together.

Another issue schools will face is people walking up without a ticket. At Marietta High School, they will be using a strict ticket-taking system, and fans will order tickets online for the game.

“My ticket-takers are going to ask fans, whenever they arrive, if they have a ticket, and then if they have a mask,” said Cody Venderlic, the Athletic Director at Marietta High School. “If they have both of those items, then we can scan them, get them into the game. If they don’t have a mask, we’re going to have extra ones provided. But those are just going to be two of the requirements that we have to abide by this year, just so we can play football.”

The most important thing for the area high schools, is getting the players’ families into the stands safely.

“We want our kids to have their families here,” said Roger Kirkpatrick, the Athletic Director for Frontier High School. “With the extra 15 percent they are giving us, we think we can honor our kids, our band, our cheerleaders. And hopefully, each game, if everyone wears their mask, if everyone stands six feet, and we do things right, maybe the governor will let us have more people in the future.”

