Advertisement

Washington Co. Athletic Directors explain rules for fans at fall sports

By Ryan Wilson
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) -

Fans will be allowed to attend high school fall sporting events in Ohio, with some big stipulations.

Governor Mike DeWine said that Ohio schools can allow up to 30 percent capacity in their stadiums. Frontier High School is using creative ways to get to that number, including using extra space at their stadium.

According to athletic director Roger Kirkpatrick, they will be using pods measured at 10 feet by 10 feet, spread six feet apart, so groups of four will be allowed to watch the games together.

Another issue schools will face is people walking up without a ticket. At Marietta High School, they will be using a strict ticket-taking system, and fans will order tickets online for the game.

“My ticket-takers are going to ask fans, whenever they arrive, if they have a ticket, and then if they have a mask,” said Cody Venderlic, the Athletic Director at Marietta High School. “If they have both of those items, then we can scan them, get them into the game. If they don’t have a mask, we’re going to have extra ones provided. But those are just going to be two of the requirements that we have to abide by this year, just so we can play football.”

The most important thing for the area high schools, is getting the players’ families into the stands safely.

“We want our kids to have their families here,” said Roger Kirkpatrick, the Athletic Director for Frontier High School. “With the extra 15 percent they are giving us, we think we can honor our kids, our band, our cheerleaders. And hopefully, each game, if everyone wears their mask, if everyone stands six feet, and we do things right, maybe the governor will let us have more people in the future.”

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Giolito no hits Pirates

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Lucas Giolito pitched the first no-hitter of the pandemic-delayed major league season, striking out 13 and permitting just one runner in leading the Chicago White Sox over the Pittsurgh Pirates 4-0.

Sports

Bieber bests Twins

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Shane Bieber pitches Cleveland to a 4-2 win over Minnesota

Sports

Browns Delpit injured

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 9:52 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Browns rookie safety Grant Delpit was carted off the practice field with a right Achilles injury.

Sports

Clemson tops A.P. Top 25 preseason college football poll

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 9:42 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Clemson tops the A.P. Top 25 preseason college football poll

Latest News

Sports

WVU football camp update

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 11:14 PM EDT
|
By Jim Wharton
An update on West Virginia University football.

Sports

Washington County athletic departments react to Fall Sports Order

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 12:00 PM EDT
|
By Jesse Wharff
Ohio schools are good to go to begin fall sports, and athletic departments are working harder than ever

Football

No fans at Milan Puskar Stadium for WVU Football season opener

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 11:05 AM EDT
|
By WDTV News Staff
The West Virginia University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics, in coordination with University, state and local officials, has decided that the football season’s opener against Eastern Kentucky on Sept. 12 will happen without fans at Milan Puskar Stadium.

Sports

Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman suspended for anti-gay slur

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 1:27 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman has been suspended from working Cincinnati’s games after using an anti-gay slur on air.

Sports

Indians top Pirates

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 10:52 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Cleveland’s Aaron Civale struck out six and didn’t issue a walk while picking up the first complete game of his young career as the Indians pushed their winning streak to five with a 6-1 win over Pittsburgh.

Sports

Lightning eliminate Blue Jackets

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 10:46 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
The Tampa Bay Lightning eliminated Columbus from the Stanley Cup playoffs in five games, rallying from a two-goal, third-period deficit before beating the Blue Jackets 5-4 on Brayden Point’s goal 5:12 into overtime.