West Virginia sees 61% rise in virus deaths in August 2020

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Health officials say West Virginia’s death toll from the coronavirus has climbed by eight, including three more in Logan County.

The deaths bring the state’s total to 187 since the pandemic began. The number of deaths statewide has risen 61% since Aug. 1. Logan County, which has a population of about 32,000, has reported eight deaths since Saturday. According to the Department of Health and Human Resources, all eight deaths involve residents ages 65 and older. The county now has 20 virus-related deaths, which ranks third in the state behind only Kanawha and Mercer counties.

