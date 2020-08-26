Westbrook Health Services to open new male substance use treatment center

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - Westbrook Health Services received a $1,000,000 grant from West Virginia Health and Human Resources and will use the money to fund a new male substance use disorder treatment center, Exodus.

CEO, Kevin Trippet says Exodus will provide males 18 and over with the proper care and life skills to help men get their lives back on track.

“If they’re dealing with things like not being able to have appropriate housing or even necessities like food then it greatly impacts their ability to get on the path to recovery,” said Trippett.

The facility is a drug and alcohol free treatment center that will have 12 beds and there is already a waiting list.

Westbrook Health Services will have a ribbon cutting ceremony at 3:30p.m. on August 31st.

