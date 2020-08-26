Advertisement

Wood County bailiff named state’s first part-time Parole Board member

Bickford Lee Tice
Bickford Lee Tice(WTAP)
By WTAP
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WTAP) - A Wood County bailiff is now also the West Virginia Parole Board’s first part-time member, following his appointment by Gov. Jim Justice. Bickford Lee Tice is the first substitute board member, a position created by recent legislation that revamped the Parole Board and transferred its administrative and support functions to the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Tice has been with the Wood County Sheriff’s Department since 2009, serving as a courtroom bailiff. A Navy veteran, Tice previously taught high school social studies. He earned his undergraduate degree from Marshall University and a master’s degree in speech communications from West Virginia University-Parkersburg.

The W.Va. Parole Board performs a critical role in the state’s criminal justice system hears cases in panels of three, and it contributes to public safety by facilitating the return of offenders to society as law-abiding citizens. It also makes clemency recommendations to the governor.

Justice appointed Tice on Aug. 18, to a term that expires in June 2026. House Bill 4509, which became law June 5, allows the governor to appoint up to five substitute members to fill in for one of the board’s nine full-time members. Its measures promise to increase the Parole Board’s efficient operations and help it fulfill its statutory duties whenever a full-time member is unable to serve. The Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation is part of the Department of Homeland Security, as was the Parole Board before HB 4509.

