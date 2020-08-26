Wood County Schools teachers and staff prepare for upcoming school year

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - Wood County Schools students will return to in-person classes in just two weeks.

Blennerhassett Elementary School teachers are working hard to prepare for the new school year.

Principal Justin Hartshorn says the school has nine new teachers and they say this school year will be new to everyone.

“I think if you just look at it in a positive light, for everyone this is their first experience like this and so it’s kind of a good time in that light to enter into teaching because everyone has an aspect of unknown that they’re navigating and so I kind of feel like I’m with everyone with that,” said Rachel Morris, third grade teacher.

Hartshorn says not only will the school focus on safety, but he is most excited for the steam lab which will teach students science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics and it is the first lab in Wood County.

“We’ve transformed this room and this space into a new innovation center and we have laser engravers, 3D printers, heros, drones, robotics,” said Justin Hartshorn, Blennerhassett Elementary School, principal. So, we’re excited to bring the kids back and share some of our enthusiasm with them and get started for a great school year.”

Teachers will make sure students are social distancing, wearing masks, sanitizing, and there will be a lot of cleaning.

“We’re going to be making sure that we have one-way hallways so we aren’t crossing paths with anybody and just making sure it’s as safe as possible for the students,” said Megan Kunselman, second grade teacher.

Hartshorn says updates and orientation videos on procedures will be updated on this website: https://wcswv.schoology.com/

Blennerhassett Elementary School students will return September 8th by alphabetically. Only students with last names beginning with the letters, L-Z will attend on that day.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.