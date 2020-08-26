Advertisement

W.Va. closer to 200 COVID-19 deaths

But no "red" counties currently on alert map
By Todd Baucher
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WTAP) - It was in mid-July that the number of West Virginia deaths from COVID-19 reached 100.

Less than six weeks later, it’s close to 200.

A somber Governor Jim Justice noted Wednesday there have been 11 deaths reported in the last two days, with the state death toll now at 190.

That’s well below the death toll in most states, but the governor said there’s recently been 39 outbreaks in long-term care facilities in several counties.

He also reported 24 inmates at the Mount Olive Correctional Center tested positive for the virus, as did three workers at the South Central Regional Jail.

”All I know to do is urge all West Virginians to realize the impact of how dangerous this is with our elderly, especially,” Justice said. But with all of us.”

The good news is that, in the latest color-coded map, none of the states 55 counties is at the highest alert level for spread of the virus.

Until this week, Boone County was at the “red” level.

However, the state’s most populous county, Kanawha County, has risen from level one-”yellow”-to level two, “orange”.

