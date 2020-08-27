Advertisement

A limited Washington County Fair to take place Labor Day Weekend

By Zach Shrivers
Published: Aug. 26, 2020
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Washington County Fair will be very limited this year, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Washington County Fair Board President Kurt Bohlen says all of the activities at the fair this year will be 4-H and Future Farmers of America related. The fair board is under orders from state health officials to only hold a junior fair this year.

“The only things really going on this year are the livestock shows, the 4-H and FFA booth exhibits in the junior fair building and our livestock sale will be Tuesday evening,” said Bohlen.

On top of that, the board is asking that only immediate family members of the participants attend each event, except for the livestock sale.

Bohlen says the board is asking the companies who usually attend the livestock sale to limit themselves to two representatives each. Chairs will be spaced out in the cattle barn for the sale.

The sale and the livestock shows will be livestreamed on Facebook.

Bohlen says the board will be requiring fair attendees to follow state mask and social distancing guidelines. Attendance is also limited to 50 percent capacity in each of building, though Bohlen doesn’t think that will be a problem.

Fair officials are disappointed they couldn’t hold a normal fair in 2020.

“We’ve really felt the last few years that the fair has been headed in a positive direction. And now this year we are strictly a junior fair and it’s unfortunate for everyone involved. We know the community, the community has been great the last few years and we appreciate that. We’re just looking forward to 2021 at this point,” said Bohlen.

The fair will take place between September 5 through September 8.

