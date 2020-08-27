Belpre High School guidance counselor talks mental health

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - School officials say returning to school during this pandemic can be stressful for everyone but expressing your feelings is most important.

Michael Seebaugh is the school psychologist assistant at Belpre High School and he says so far students have been feeling really good about returning to school.

“We are right now riding a wave of positivity, we found that our students have been extremely good about complying with the new rules and restrictions, the masks, the social distancing, said Michael Seebaugh. They haven’t really struggled with that at all which is quite a surprise.”

However, Seebaugh says, there are students who are dealing with anxiety when it comes to unstable home situations for students who have had to move or parents have lost their jobs due to the pandemic. But he says it is very important for kids and parents to decompress from social media because it can be overwhelming.

“Definitely would advise anybody to regulate their access to the news, it’s important to know what’s going on but if we’re not careful we can be completely overwhelmed with it, said Seebaugh. We need to take breaks from it and build-in positivity to our lives.”

Seebaugh it is important for parents and children to have active communication.

“We’re all in this together and that we’re all going to get through it together, said Seebaugh. If I had to adopt one theme, it’s the one that’s behind you there...keep calm and carry on. "

