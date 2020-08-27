DeWine calls for PFAS plan for Ohio city

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) - Governor Mike DeWine wants the U.S. Department of Defense to address concerns about PFAS chemicals in the city of Dayton, Ohio’s water supply.

PFAS chemicals include C8, which was once used by DuPont Washington Works, and has been found in some local drinking water wells.

The governor Thursday sent a letter to Defense Secretary Mark Esper asking the DOD to enter into a cooperative agreement with Ohio EPA and the city of Dayton to take more expedient and preventative measures to address per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) contamination.

At issue is an aquifer located near Wright Patterson Air Force Base.

In a statement, the governor’s office said the concern is chemicals released into ground or storm water that can flow directly towards Dayton’s wellfield.

The aquifer supplies drinking water to 2.3 million people in Southwest Ohio, and 400,000 in the city of Dayton.

The Ohio EPA expects to complete sampling of Ohio’s 1,500 public water systems for PFAS by the end of 2020.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.