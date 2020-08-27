DeWine pauses testing at assisted living homes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) - COVID-19 testing at Ohio’s assisted living centers has been put on hold, over what Governor Mike DeWine calls “inconsistent” test results.

The governor last week announced a new form of testing, using saliva rather than nasal swabs, where assisted living staff members themselves gathered the samples.

DeWine says the state will investigate to determine the reason for the test discrepancies, with results possibly by the beginning of next week.

And the governor is issuing an order giving primary and secondary schools 48 hours to report to local agencies students or staff members with positive tests.

”Parents need to be able to call into a school and say their child has tested positive, or whatever the situation is, DeWine said at a briefing Thursday. “Within 48 hours after learning of a student or a staff member who has tested positive, our schools will have to report that case to the local health department.”

The latest map released Thursday shows the fewest number of counties at a high level of cases-color-coded red-since the map system was introduced earlier this summer.

Among southeast Ohio counties, Meigs and Gallia are at level two. All other area counties are at level one.

