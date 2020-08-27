Football Frenzy- Week 1 slate
Lineup of games for week 1 of the high school football season
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 9:53 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
(WTAP) - The 2020 high school football season kicks off this weekend in Ohio. All 6 Washington County teams are on the schedule, plus many teams in Southeast Ohio in action as well.
Football Frenzy 2020 - Week 1
Friday Aug. 28
Marietta at Warren
Shenandoah at Belpre
Waterford at Fort Frye
Southern at Frontier
Bridgeport at Federal Hocking
Eastern at Caldwell
River View at Morgan
