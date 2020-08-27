Football Frenzy- Week 1 slate

(WTAP) - The 2020 high school football season kicks off this weekend in Ohio. All 6 Washington County teams are on the schedule, plus many teams in Southeast Ohio in action as well.

Football Frenzy 2020 - Week 1

Friday Aug. 28

Marietta at Warren

Shenandoah at Belpre

Waterford at Fort Frye

Southern at Frontier

Bridgeport at Federal Hocking

Eastern at Caldwell

River View at Morgan

