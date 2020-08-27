Advertisement

Football Frenzy- Week 1 slate

Lineup of games for week 1 of the high school football season
By Jim Wharton
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 9:53 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WTAP) - The 2020 high school football season kicks off this weekend in Ohio. All 6 Washington County teams are on the schedule, plus many teams in Southeast Ohio in action as well.

Football Frenzy 2020 - Week 1

Friday Aug. 28

Marietta at Warren

Shenandoah at Belpre

Waterford at Fort Frye

Southern at Frontier

Bridgeport at Federal Hocking

Eastern at Caldwell

River View at Morgan

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

High School

Washington Co. Athletic Directors explain rules for fans at fall sports

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ryan Wilson
Washington County athletic directors explain rules for spectators

Sports

Giolito no hits Pirates

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Lucas Giolito pitched the first no-hitter of the pandemic-delayed major league season, striking out 13 and permitting just one runner in leading the Chicago White Sox over the Pittsurgh Pirates 4-0.

Sports

Bieber bests Twins

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Shane Bieber pitches Cleveland to a 4-2 win over Minnesota

Sports

Browns Delpit injured

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 9:52 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Browns rookie safety Grant Delpit was carted off the practice field with a right Achilles injury.

Latest News

Sports

Clemson tops A.P. Top 25 preseason college football poll

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 9:42 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Clemson tops the A.P. Top 25 preseason college football poll

Sports

WVU football camp update

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 11:14 PM EDT
|
By Jim Wharton
An update on West Virginia University football.

Sports

Washington County athletic departments react to Fall Sports Order

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 12:00 PM EDT
|
By Jesse Wharff
Ohio schools are good to go to begin fall sports, and athletic departments are working harder than ever

Football

No fans at Milan Puskar Stadium for WVU Football season opener

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 11:05 AM EDT
|
By WDTV News Staff
The West Virginia University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics, in coordination with University, state and local officials, has decided that the football season’s opener against Eastern Kentucky on Sept. 12 will happen without fans at Milan Puskar Stadium.

Sports

Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman suspended for anti-gay slur

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 1:27 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman has been suspended from working Cincinnati’s games after using an anti-gay slur on air.

Sports

Indians top Pirates

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 10:52 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Cleveland’s Aaron Civale struck out six and didn’t issue a walk while picking up the first complete game of his young career as the Indians pushed their winning streak to five with a 6-1 win over Pittsburgh.