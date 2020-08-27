Hall Financial Advisors donate to the Marietta Community Foundation school fund campaign

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Hall Financial Advisors donate $6,000 to the Marietta Community Foundation’s “60 for 6″ school campaign. The foundation created the “60 for 6″ campaign to donate $60,000 to six schools in Washington County.

Heather Allender is the CEO-president of the Marietta Community Foundation and says, they are now halfway to its goal.

“Being three weeks in, we’re very pleased with the progress that we’ve made and I think its a testament to the community recognizing that this is a need,” said Allender,CEO-president.

Chris Hall is the managing principle and owner of Hall Financial Advisors and he says, they have a Hall Financial Advisors Giving Foundation and every month, they put money into the account for causes like these.

“We don’t know the fate of what the school year will look like but we do know there’s definitely going to be a need for PPE and funds to meet unexpected expenses that these school systems face,” said Chris Hall, Hall Financial Advisors, managing principle-CEO. We face it with our own employees, my own child, our employees children are dealing with it so we know first hand.”

Belpre City Schools superintendent, Jeff Greenley says this donation will be great for the Washington County Schools to get the PPE and supplies the schools need.

“There have been a number of cost that were unforeseen for schools to reopen and it has been a God send literally for us to have this available to use,” said Jeff Greenley, Belpre City Schools, superintendent. PPE and other last minute equipment cost, material cost that we had are going to be directly funded by this, so we can’t say ‘thank you’ enough.”

