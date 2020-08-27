In-person learning going well at Marietta College, officials say

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta College officials say the semester is off to a good start, despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Students will be wrapping up their second week of classes on Friday. Vice President of Communications and Brand Management Tom Perry says the college has faced little pushback from students on the school’s coronavirus policies.

Most students are in classrooms, learning in person. However, they are spread out and wearing their masks.

Perry says students have to wear a mask most places on campus, including some outdoor areas. The exceptions to the mask rule are when a student is eating, exercising or in their dorm room. And though they should wear a mask walking to the bathroom, they can take it off in the shower.

He says students have been mostly cooperative, though he occasionally has to remind a student to wear their mask over their nose. He says he thinks the students want to stay on campus to learn and are willing to follow the rules to do so.

“I think a big reason is, you know, they love being back on campus, they like the in person learning, and they want to keep it going,” said Perry. “No one wants to have to get back to a place where you’re asking them to go back home or we can’t have in person learning.”

At least some students seem to agree.

“I think it’s a really good experience to have. A lot of us have had to adapt to the situation, but overall I think it’s been pretty successful” said Aubrey, a Marietta College Senior. “We’ve been able to get what we came here for, you know, get our valued education, learn things in person.”

The college is also asking students not to leave the Mid-Ohio Valley at this time, though Perry says they can’t enforce that. He also says the college has cancelled Family Weekend and is asking parents to avoid visiting their students at this time.

“We are really trying to eliminate and reduce the risk of them going home and getting the virus and bringing it back,” said Perry.

Perry says the college has only seen one positive case of coronavirus so far, and it was discovered on Wednesday. That student is isolating at home and is doing classwork online. Thirteen other students believed to have come into contact with that person are quarantined either at home or on campus. Perry says they have all been cooperative.

