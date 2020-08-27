Advertisement

La. parish votes to keep Confederate statue; Laura topples it

A statue of a Confederate soldier in front of a courthouse in Lake Charles, La., lies on the ground Thursday Aug. 27, 2020 after being toppled when Hurricane Laura ripped through the area. Earlier this month parish officials voted to keep the statue, called the South’s Defenders Monument, in its place.
A statue of a Confederate soldier in front of a courthouse in Lake Charles, La., lies on the ground Thursday Aug. 27, 2020 after being toppled when Hurricane Laura ripped through the area. Earlier this month parish officials voted to keep the statue, called the South’s Defenders Monument, in its place.(AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Hurricane Laura has toppled a Confederate monument in Louisiana just days after officials voted against moving it.

The South’s Defenders Monument formerly stood in front of the Calcasieu Parish courthouse. On Thursday morning it could be seen lying on its side, with broken tree branches strewn on the grass around it.

The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury voted earlier this month not to move the statue after a sometimes heated debate.

Officials in New Orleans and in other states have decided to remove Confederate statues from places of honor over the past few months amid nationwide protests against racial inequality and police brutality.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Damage from Hurricane Laura's landfall in Lake Charles, La.

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
Footage shows damage and flooding in Lake Charles, Louisiana, from Hurricane Laura.

National

Ill. teen charged in Kenosha shooting that killed 2, hurt 1

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The mood of marchers during Wednesday night’s protests in the southeastern Wisconsin city between Milwaukee and Chicago was more somber following the chaos of the previous night.

News

WTAP News @ 6 - East Carolina at Marshall postponed

Updated: 45 minutes ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Federal Hocking resuming football after cancelling last year

Updated: 46 minutes ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Tigers set for season opener, Football Frenzy Week 1

Updated: 47 minutes ago

Latest News

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Darla Rhodes

Updated: 51 minutes ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Ohio theaters can reopen to an extent, but it may not be enough

Updated: 54 minutes ago

National

Damage from Hurricane Laura's landfall in Holly Beach, La.

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
Helicopter video shows extensive damage in Holly Beach, La., after Hurricane Laura made landfall.

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Updated W.Va. COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 55 minutes ago

News

In-person learning going well at Marietta College, officials say

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Zach Shrivers
Students are largely adhering to coronavirus rules set by the college.