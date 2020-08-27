Lane closures in Athens

ATHENS, Ohio (WTAP) - The City of Athens announces that the southbound lane of North Shafer between West State Street and Brown Avenue, and the Westbound Lane of West State Street between North Shafer and Central Avenue will be closed from 8 A. M. until 4 P. M. on Thursday, August 27, 2020 for continued storm sewer repairs.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible. Questions or concerns may be directed to the City of Athens Engineering and Public Works Department, 740-593-7636.

