Marshall vs ECU game postponed

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Marshall vs East Carolina University football game has been postponed, according to the Marshall University football team.

It was originally scheduled for September 12 at ECU.

Officials pointed to the severity of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in the state of North Carolina as the reasoning behind the postponement.

“East Carolina has indicated to us that it is not able to play the game on September 12,” said Marshall Director of Athletics Mike Hamrick. “We’ll get together with ECU and do everything within our power to reschedule the game at a later date.”

A rescheduled date has not been determined.

This will be the third time the contest has been rescheduled this year.

Marshall and East Carolina have been forever linked since the tragic crash of Southern Airways Flight 932 on Nov. 14, 1970, which claimed the lives of all 75 aboard following ECU’s 17-14 home victory earlier that afternoon.

