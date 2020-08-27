Advertisement

Memorial Health Foundation launches annual fundraiser

(WTAP)
By Sarah Cooke
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 4:31 PM EDT
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Memorial Health Foundation has announced its Annual Appeal, a fundraiser it holds each year. In addition to other fundraising activities that occur throughout the year, the Appeal typically has a focused cause for which Memorial Health plans to raise funds. This year, all money raised will go toward equipment necessary to treat COVID-19 patients and maintain hospital safety during the pandemic.

“[The Appeal] is an event where we go out and work with businesses and individuals to raise money around a single theme...Each year, we pick an objective, either a piece of equipment or a program that will benefit from the proceeds of the big push each year from our foundation” said Scott Cantley, president of the Foundation.

In particular, the money will fund four types of equipment - controlled air purifying respirator (CAPR) systems, ventilators, a cleaning robot, and a medical tent, Cantley said.

CAPR systems are to be worn by medical professionals to protect against COVID-19 infection. The hospital plans to purchase around 220 CAPRs, and the cost will be just under $300,000.

As the hospital assessed its readiness for an influx of COVID-19 patients, it found that, while it does have ventilators available and working, some of them are relatively old and replacement parts can no longer be purchased for them. The Foundation, therefore, hopes to purchase four newer ventilators for a cost of approximately $160,000.

The hospital has been using a robotic system that uses ultraviolet light to disinfect surfaces in high-risk areas, and the Foundation hopes to purchase an additional robot to clean more areas of the hospital, for a cost of about $100,000.

The medical tent would be set up in case of an outbreak, if patients need to be tended to and tested before entering the hospital. The tent would cost approximately $25,000.

Donations for the Appeal will be taken through early 2021. Cantley said donations have already started rolling in, and a number of hospital employees have contributed, as well. Those who would like to contribute can do so through the donation page on the Foundation’s website.

