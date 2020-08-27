Advertisement

Minor delays on Ritchie CR 50/39, Old U.S. 50 starting Wednesday

Road work.
Road work.(MGN Image)
By WTAP
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RITCHIE COUNTY, W.Va (WTAP) - West Virginia Division of Highways announces minor delays on Ritchie CR 50/39, Old U.S. 50, (Ellenboro to Pennsboro), beginning on Wednesday, September 2, according to Mike Foley, District Three Construction Engineer.

J.F. Allen will be performing milling, paving, and shoulder stone to Ritchie CR 50/39, Old U.S. 50, (Ellenboro to Pennsboro), beginning at the intersection of WV 16, at milepost 0.00, to 0.07 miles west of the junction of Ritchie CR 16/10, Cunningham Road, at milepost 3.76.

Crews will be working between the hours of 7:00 A.M. to 7:30 P.M. each day through Saturday, September 26, 2020. Flagging personnel and a pilot truck will be utilized to maintain traffic flow. However, minor delays are expected.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the work schedule.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Artsbridge Arts & Entertainment Update, 8/27/20

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Brittany Morgan
Amanda Debarr Stevens takes a look at the exhibits and events happening around the Mid-Ohio Valley this weekend.

Coronavirus

UPDATE: 32 deaths, more than 1,200 new COVID-19 cases reported in Ohio

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Dennis Bright
Ohio Department of Health COVID-19 statistics

Sports

Marshall vs ECU game postponed

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
It was originally scheduled for September 12 at ECU.

News

U.S. Marshals searching for 6 Ohio residents in drug conspiracy

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WTAP
The U.S. Marshals are searching for six individuals who are wanted in a drug conspiracy operation that spanned Ohio and West Virginia, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Latest News

News

Lane closures in Athens

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WTAP
The City of Athens announces that the southbound lane of North Shafer between West State Street and Brown Avenue, and the Westbound Lane of West State Street between North Shafer and Central Avenue will be closed from 8 A. M. until 4 P. M. on Thursday, August 27, 2020 for continued storm sewer repairs.

News

Belpre High School guidance counselor talks mental health

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Angel Thompson
Belpre City Schools psychologist talks mental health and students amid pandemic

Coronavirus

UPDATE: 9 COVID-19 deaths push W.Va. toll to 199

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dennis Bright
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources statistics

News

WTAP News @ 11 - Hall Financial Advisors donate to the Marietta Community Foundation

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 11 - Students and teachers adapt to virtual school

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 11 - Nursing homes produce "overwhelming majority" of deaths

Updated: 4 hours ago