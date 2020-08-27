Minor delays on Ritchie CR 50/39, Old U.S. 50 starting Wednesday

RITCHIE COUNTY, W.Va (WTAP) - West Virginia Division of Highways announces minor delays on Ritchie CR 50/39, Old U.S. 50, (Ellenboro to Pennsboro), beginning on Wednesday, September 2, according to Mike Foley, District Three Construction Engineer.

J.F. Allen will be performing milling, paving, and shoulder stone to Ritchie CR 50/39, Old U.S. 50, (Ellenboro to Pennsboro), beginning at the intersection of WV 16, at milepost 0.00, to 0.07 miles west of the junction of Ritchie CR 16/10, Cunningham Road, at milepost 3.76.

Crews will be working between the hours of 7:00 A.M. to 7:30 P.M. each day through Saturday, September 26, 2020. Flagging personnel and a pilot truck will be utilized to maintain traffic flow. However, minor delays are expected.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the work schedule.

