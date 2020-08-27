Mountwood Park working on five-year development plan

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - Mountwood Park is working on a five-year plan for its future operations.

Blair Couch is president of the Wood County Commission and a Mountwood board member. He explained the park’s plans at Thursday’s commission meeting.

He says even during the pandemic, the park remains a big attraction for groups ranging from families to ATV and horseback riders and hikers.

He says the park needs to improve its infrastructure, including the electrical and sewer systems, as well as its recreational facilities.

”So for the park, it’s shelters, playgrounds and restrooms,” Couch says. “Once we have those figured out, we can look at the next phase of what we can add to the park, such as an additional flow trail, an archery range, more in line with what is being done now.”

The park’s biggest annual event, Volcano Days, won’t happen this year due to the pandemic. But Couch says there’s plenty of interest in the park from groups this fall.

He says the park continues to see financial benefits from the leasing of White Oak Village, whose current occupant is Harmony Ridge.

Before Harmony signed a lease agreement for the property, Mountwood’s directors were concerned about the building’s future after previous tenant Pressley Ridge moved out. Couch says there was concern the empty structure might deteriorate.

Mountwood hopes to lease property currently owned by Dominion Energy, once it is sold to a new owner.

The park opened in the 1970′s as a center for the elderly and handicapped citizens.

