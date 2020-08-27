Obituary: Bernard “Buzzard” Clarence Brooker

Bernard “Buzzard” Clarence Brooker, 85, of Lowell, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday evening, August 26, 2020. He was born July 4, 1935 in Lowell, Ohio to Clem and Lucy Brooker.

Bernard’s life was a life well lived. He loved spending time with his growing family, farming his family’s land, playing cards, horseshoes and bowling. He was a devout Catholic and spent countless hours in service to Our Lady of Mercy parish and served his country in the United States Army. Along with his wife, he owned Buzzard’s Bar for 43 years serving his faithful customers the best pizza, burgers and bologna sandwiches around (and maybe a few insults to go with them). He meant a great deal to the Lowell community and provided many friends and their families meaningful memories in his establishment.

He is survived by his wife Julia of 57 years, 6 children Connie (Jim) Legraen, Brenda (Ron) Bauerbach, Mark (Jennifer Miller) Brooker, Jean (Bob Hoops) Henderson, Nancy (Rick) Schultheis, Kelly (Ed) Scocco, 20 grandchildren Karlee, Garrett, and Seth Legraen, Astacia (Ivan) Huck, Janna King, Ally and Emma Brooker, D.J. (Ashleigh), Jesse, and Erin Cunningham, Paige (Dominick) Omspach, Olivia (Dakoda) Sims, Drew, Sophia, Ross, Kate and Ashton Schultheis, Myles, Brooker, and Julianna Scocco, 5 great grandchildren, Raylynn, Jack and Hallie Cunningham, Slade Huck and Draven Young, 8 siblings Hilda Gebhart, Louis (Ruth) Brooker, Rita (Sonny) Offenberger, Bertha (Delbert) Lasure, Bob Brooker, Howard Brooker, Dave (Doris) Brooker, Fred (Ethel) Brooker and many nieces, nephews, step grandchildren and step great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers Tony and Raymond Brooker, infant brother, Edward, several brothers and sisters-in-law, and one great grandson Axel Huck.

The family wishes to thank the Muskingum Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation staff for their dedicated care in his last days.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Lowell Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 406, Lowell, Oh 45744.

Visitation will be on Friday, August 28, 2020 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home, with the rosary recited at 7:30 p.m. Masks will be required and social distancing will be observed.

Private funeral Liturgy with Mass will be held at the convenience of the family at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church in Lowell, with The Rev. Timothy Shannon celebrating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with full military honors observed.

Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve the Brooker family and offers online condolences and many other resources by visiting their website, CawleyandPeoples.com.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.