Obituary: Janice Wilcox (Sayre)

Janice Wilcox (Sayre), 75, of Marietta, passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Marietta Memorial Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born on May 26, 1945 in Marietta, OH to the late Floyd Edward and Sarah Jenkins Sayre.

Janice was a Hairdresser for almost 40 years. She loved her customers, the ladies she worked with, had many wonderful friends, and had a family that loved her dearly. Her Husband Jerry was her best friend, and she will be missed by all.

Janice enjoyed spending time on the river boating, taking rides on their Harley, long country car rides, car shows, and breeding and spending time with her Yorkies. And of course, she loved spending time with her family.

She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Jerry Wilcox along with their daughter Kristy Hollister (Dawk); three grandchildren, Jared and Ellery of Marietta, OH and Bryon Bay (Pam) of Marysville, OH.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Lynn Shannon, and her siblings, Ruth Davidson, Mary Rauch, Charles Sayre and Nora Bruce.

A celebration of Janice’s life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley, 90 Mount Tom Road, Marietta, OH 45750.