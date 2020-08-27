Obituary: Joyce Marie Hoalcraft

Joyce Marie Hoalcraft, 57 of Parkersburg was born November 27, 1962 and died August 26, 2020.

She is survived by a son Heath Hoalcraft, her partner-in-life, Joseph Birchess, father, Reverend Rufus E. Hoalcraft, step-mother, Nancy L. Hoalcraft, sister, Wanda Hall, brothers, Rufus Hoalcraft Jr and Victor L. Hoalcraft, and several nieces and nephews.

Joyce was preceded in death by her mother, Mabel Jean Hoalcraft and brother-in-law, Richard “Bubba” Hall.

Per her request no services or visitation are scheduled at this time. A private family graveside service will be held at Big Tygart-Rockport Cemetery at the family’s convenience.

Online condolences may be sent to the family @www.leavittfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.