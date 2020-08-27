Obituary: Rick Ann Miller

Rick Ann Miller, 67, of Parkersburg died August 26, 2020 at her residence with her family by her side. She was born on October 18, 1952 in Parkersburg, WV and was the daughter of the late Pearl Richard and Cleo Camilla (Bowser) Harkins.

She had a lifetime commitment to the Parkersburg Country Club and served numerous capacities there. She loved her family and was devoted to her kids and grandkids

Rick Ann is survived by five children Tara O’Dell Miller (Michael) of Parkersburg, Kevin Wayne Miller (Aimee) of Parkersburg, Jamie Lee Miller (Sami) of Cross Lanes, WV, Camilla Jean Miller (Sam) of Parkersburg, and Sabrina Dawn Miller (Billy) of Parkersburg; sixteen grandchildren Brent, Tristan, Sierra, Tiley, Zac, Michael, Madison, Alex, Devan, Sierra, Abby, Jaylin, Logan, Jamie II, Dakota, and Noah; three great grandchildren Lyla, Syruss, and Julian; two brothers Gene Harkins (Sandy) and Gid Harkins (Faye); a sister Bates Deena Ellison; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her ex husband Terry Lee Miller, son Michael Miller, and brother Denny Frazier.

Visitation will be Saturday 12-2 PM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg followed immediately by a graveside service at Sunset Memory Gardens.

Memorial Contributions can be made to United Bank, 1 Rosemar Circle, Parkersburg, WV 26104; where a fund has been set up to help with medical expenses.

The family would like to give a very much special thanks to Dr. Cawley for her care and compassion.

