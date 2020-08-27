Skaters working to keep Indian Acres Skate Park clean, despite recent vandalism

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Indian Acres Skate Park is a second home to many skateboarders in the area, but much to the disappointment of those who use it most, someone keeps vandalizing it.

“Seeing stuff like what we see here is just not what we want to see,” said Skater Corey Adams, as he looked into the main bowl of the park.

Inside the bowl are several areas with profanity and references to drugs spray painted onto parts of the concrete.

It’s especially disappointing for skaters like Adam DiSalvo-Hoffmeyer, who has spent his own money trying to keep the park clean.

He says spray paint can actually be slippery to skate over and some of the graffiti also puts a stigma on skaters.

“I want parents to bring their kids and their kids get into skateboarding and see it’s a nice place. But if a parent brings there kid up there, and a couple years ago I had to take swastikas off of the ramps and all that stuff and parents come up, I’ve watched parents come up look at the ramps and walk away,” said DiSalvo-Hoffmeyer.

DiSalvo-Hoffmeyer says skateboarding is an inclusive sport, and no one should have to be intimidated by racist or otherwise offensive graffiti.

He doesn’t know who is responsible for the vandalism.

Captain Aaron Nedeff of the Marietta Police Department said they have increased patrols in the area due to recent damage. He says the cops are usually called to the park for a fight or vandalism a few times a year.

DiSalvo-Hoffmeyer says he thinks a security camera could help catch any vandals in the act. Luckily for him, Mayor Josh Schlicher says the city is working on getting one.

“That’s the goal, to have a system put up there that would be linked into our other security cameras and our other system that would hopeful deter a lot of that activity in the future,” said Schlicher.

Although it is a long-term goal, according to the mayor.

DiSalvo-Hoffmeyer says he has developed a better relationship with the current city administration than with the previous one. He hopes by showing city officials people care about the park, it may one day expand.

While Mayor Schlicher doesn’t plan on closing the park, DiSalvo-Hoffmeyer says if people don’t respect it, the park could be taken away.

“We’re going to keep trying to clean it, keep trying to make sure it’s a nice place and we just hope that parents and everybody knows, teach your kids, respect the area, respect what people have done for this area because you can lose it. The city could take it away, and we wouldn’t have anything,” said DiSalvo-Hoffmeyer.

