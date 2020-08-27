Vienna man pleads guilty to tax-fraud charge

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WTAP) - A Vienna resident faces up to three years in prison and a $250,000 find after pleading guilty to tax fraud, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Timothy Nolan, 58, will also will be subject to an order of restitution for $267,786.42, with the final determination to be made when he is sentenced on Nov. 23 in U.S. District Court in Charleston.

“Nolan schemed and defrauded the IRS for several years to the tune of more than $267,000,” U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart said. “Up to three years in a federal prison, a $250,000 fine and full restitution of nearly $268,000. Tax obligations are not voluntary. No one likes paying taxes, but tax payments are not optional.”

Nolan admitted to underreporting his income on his personal income taxes on several occasions, Stuart’s office said. Specifically, in 2015, he reported to the IRS that he had a taxable income of $17,788 when he actually had a taxable income that was more than $200,000. He also underreported his income for the 2013 through 2016 tax years.

He also underpaid his employment taxes for his employees from 2013 through 2017 and did not pay workers compensation premiums for unreported and underreported wages, Stuar’s office said.

