Advertisement

Vienna man pleads guilty to tax-fraud charge

Timothy Nolan, 58, faces the possibility of three years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
Timothy Nolan, 58, faces the possibility of three years in prison and a $250,000 fine.(AP)
By Dennis Bright
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WTAP) - A Vienna resident faces up to three years in prison and a $250,000 find after pleading guilty to tax fraud, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Timothy Nolan, 58, will also will be subject to an order of restitution for $267,786.42, with the final determination to be made when he is sentenced on Nov. 23 in U.S. District Court in Charleston.

“Nolan schemed and defrauded the IRS for several years to the tune of more than $267,000,” U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart said. “Up to three years in a federal prison, a $250,000 fine and full restitution of nearly $268,000. Tax obligations are not voluntary. No one likes paying taxes, but tax payments are not optional.”

Nolan admitted to underreporting his income on his personal income taxes on several occasions, Stuart’s office said. Specifically, in 2015, he reported to the IRS that he had a taxable income of $17,788 when he actually had a taxable income that was more than $200,000. He also underreported his income for the 2013 through 2016 tax years.

He also underpaid his employment taxes for his employees from 2013 through 2017 and did not pay workers compensation premiums for unreported and underreported wages, Stuar’s office said.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Vienna City Council to vote on motorized carts regulations

Updated: 18 minutes ago

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Wood County Commissioners hear future plans for Mountwood Park

Updated: 20 minutes ago

News

WTAP News @ 5 - WVU students get probation for COVID-19 violations

Updated: 22 minutes ago

News

WTAP News @ 5 - In-person learning going well so far, Marietta College officials say

Updated: 23 minutes ago

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Pleasants County students will adjust to scheduling, learning changes

Updated: 25 minutes ago

Latest News

News

WTAP News @ 5 - U.S. Defense Department asked to address PFAS contamination

Updated: 27 minutes ago

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Governor pauses testing in assisted living centers

Updated: 28 minutes ago

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Updated Ohio COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 30 minutes ago

News

DeWine calls for PFAS plan for Ohio city

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Todd Baucher
Governor asks defense department for PFAS water plan

News

Mountwood Park working on five-year development plan

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Todd Baucher
Five-year plan for Mountwood Park development