West Virginia Symphony Orchestra cancels 1st half of season

(KSFY)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The West Virginia Symphony Orchestra has canceled the first half of its season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The cancellation affects the concerts scheduled for October through January.

The organization hopes to resume with programs scheduled for February through May if possible.

President Joe Tackett said in a news release the orchestra has received support from patrons, donors and corporate, foundation and community partners for 81 years but expects the cancellations will have ``a tremendous impact on the finances of the orchestra.‘'

