Advertisement

WVU puts 17 students on probation for violating COVID-19 guidelines

This comes as WVU continues to investigate a string of large off-campus parties.
WVU announces phased return to Morgantown Campus.
WVU announces phased return to Morgantown Campus.(wsaz)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - 5 News has gathered new information on WVU sanctions in connection with an investigation on off-campus parties.

West Virginia University officials announced Wednesday that the university has placed 17 students on probation for violating COVID-19 guidelines.

This comes after an ongoing investigation since early August regarding violations of the Student Code of Conduct. Students were allegedly attending large off-campus parties.

WVU announced last week six students who are part of this investigation were put on probation.

“I want to thank the majority of our students who are doing the right things,” Dean of Students Corey Farris said in a news release. “I hope every student takes their lead in living our Mountaineer Values because it takes all of us working together to be successful.”

15 additional students are also being investigated.

No students have been suspended yet.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Artsbridge Arts & Entertainment Update, 8/27/20

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brittany Morgan
Amanda Debarr Stevens takes a look at the exhibits and events happening around the Mid-Ohio Valley this weekend.

News

Hall Financial Advisors donate to the Marietta Community Foundation school fund campaign

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Angel Thompson
Hall Financial Advisors donate to the Marietta Community Foundation school fund campaign

Music

West Virginia Symphony Orchestra cancels 1st half of season

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Cancellation affects concerts scheduled for October through January.

News

Students and teachers adjusting to virtual learning

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Jesse Wharff
For some students, learning from home is the "new normal"

News

Limited Washington County Fair to take place Labor Day weekend

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Zach Shrivers
The Washington County Fair Board President discusses what this year's minimal fair will look like.

Latest News

News

Skaters work to keep Indian Acres Skate Park clean despite recent vandalism

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Zach Shrivers
Some skaters are hoping the City of Marietta will install security cameras to deter vandals.

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Belpre vs. Shenandoah Football Frenzy preview

Updated: 15 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Four-year-old hits hole-in-one

Updated: 15 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Aubree Bills

Updated: 15 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Belpre City Schools talk students and mental health

Updated: 15 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Parkersburg man gets 25 years in prison for his role in drug ring

Updated: 15 hours ago