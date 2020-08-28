Advertisement

COVID-19 linked to death of inmate from Wood County

Death is first reported in West Virginia corrections system
A a 40-year-old inmate from Wood County, who was being held at the South Central Regional Jail in Charleston, died Friday at an outside hospital from complications of COVID-19, authorities said.
A a 40-year-old inmate from Wood County, who was being held at the South Central Regional Jail in Charleston, died Friday at an outside hospital from complications of COVID-19, authorities said.(WRDW)
By Dennis Bright
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WTAP) - A 40-year-old Wood County man being held on federal charges at the South Central Regional Jail in Charleston is the first West Virginia inmate whose death has been attributed to COVID-19, officials said Friday.

The man, who name has not been released, died early Friday at a hospital outside the corrections system, the state’s Department of Homeland Security said in a news release.

He had underlying medical conditions and tested positive for COVID-19 within the past week while at the hospital, the department said.

The inmate had tested negative in a second round of enhanced testing conducted Aug. 12 at the South Central jail. Nearly 450 other inmates and more than 80 employees also tested negative at that time.

That facility had seven active and 57 recovered inmate cases as of Thursday, with 13 inmate tests pending. Among employees, the jail had one active case with six others listed as recovered and two tests pending.

The Division of Corrections has since conducted a second round of enhanced testing at the Mount Olive Correctional Complex in Fayette County. That facility-wide testing began Aug. 23, finishing with employees Wednesday and completing the remaining housing units on Friday. To date 162 inmates and 115 staff have tested negative. As of Friday morning, Mount Olive had 31 active cases among inmates and 13 among staff members.

The first COVID-19 case in the state’s correctional system was confirmed on March 17.

The Division of Corrections has been in communication with state and local health officials as well as federal prosecutors and the U.S. Marshals Service regarding Friday’s death.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

UPDATE: 29 deaths, nearly 1,300 new COVID-19 cases reported in Ohio

Updated: moments ago
|
By Dennis Bright
Ohio Department of Health COVID-19 statistics

News

Hydrant flushing planned in Lowell

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By WTAP
The Village of Lowell will be flushing hydrants September 1, 2, and 3, starting at 8:30 P.M. each night.

News

Dave Fleming in the Daybreak Garden, Vol. II, 8/28/20

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Brittany Morgan
Despite the overwhelming success of the Daybreak Garden, Dave and Brittany must do some de-cluttering of the plants.

News

Dave Fleming in the Daybreak Garden, Vol. I, 8/28/20

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Brittany Morgan
Dave and Brittany take a look at the progress of the plants and the tomatoes.

Latest News

News

Vienna’s Jackson Park pool closed for the season

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Todd Baucher
Jackson Park pool closed for the season due to mechanical problem

News

Postive test case in Wood County long-term care center

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Todd Baucher
Positive test cases at two area nursing facilities

News

Glenville State College marching band field commander announced

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WTAP
Glenville State College (GSC) senior Kristina “Tina” Lowe will be serving as the field commander for the Pioneer ‘Wall of Sound’ Marching Band this semester. She is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts degree in Music and a minor in business. She hails from Elizabeth in Wirt County, West Virginia, and is the daughter of Cindy Lowe and the late Robert E. Lowe Jr.

News

Prominent community members to participate Parkersburg Art Center fundraiser

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Cooke
The Parkersburg Art Center (PAC) is officially launching its Pollock a Person fundraiser on Monday, September 1. The organization has selected 12 prominent area residents who have agreed to raise funds for the organization.

News

Ohio theaters can reopen to a limited audience, but it may not be worth it yet for performers and executives

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Zach Shrivers
Theater officials say they wouldn't be able to break even on most performances based on new ODH guidelines to reopen entertainment venues.

News

Vienna City Council to vote on motorized carts regulations

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Angel Thompson
Vienna City Council to vote on motorized carts regulations