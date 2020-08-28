Advertisement

Fifth Annual Parkersburg Memorial Walk to take place on Saturday

Rich Walters discussing the Parkersburg Memorial Walk.
Rich Walters discussing the Parkersburg Memorial Walk.(Zach Shrivers)
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - The Fifth Annual Parkersburg Memorial Walk begins at noon on Saturday in Parkersburg City Park. The event is meant to be entirely outside, and will last until 4 p.m.

Organizer Rich Walters says he has two live performers set to take the stage: Back Porch Alibi and Chaz Smith.

“I’m really ready for tomorrow. There’s going to be a lot of people from all over coming in for this. A lot of people are truly excited. It’s a fun event,” said Walters.

According to WTAP meteorologists, rain is expected on Saturday. However, Walters says rain has been in the forecast for the event every year.

“The forecast every year has called for rain and by the grace of God it’s missed us just about every year. We’ve got some sprinkles here or there. If it ends up being bad, we’ll just probably move over to the horseshoe pit,” said Walters.

Walters says he has been given permission by the proper authorities to use the horseshoe pit if it rains.

Masks will be available for anyone who wants one.

To learn more about the event and why organizers say it is important, click here.

