Advertisement

Hospital: Russia’s Navalny still in coma but improving

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny speaks during a rally to support political prisoners in Moscow, Russia, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019.
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny speaks during a rally to support political prisoners in Moscow, Russia, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019.(AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERLIN (AP) — German doctors treating Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny for a suspected poisoning say the dissident is still in an induced coma but his condition is stable and his symptoms are improving.

Navalny, a corruption investigator who is one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest critics, fell ill on a flight back to Moscow from Siberia about a week ago and was taken to a hospital in the Siberian city of Omsk after the plane made an emergency landing.

Last weekend, he was transferred to the Charité hospital in Berlin, where doctors found indications of “cholinesterase inhibitors” in his system. Found in some drugs, pesticides and chemical nerve agents, cholinesterase inhibitors block the breakdown of a key chemical in the body, acetycholine, that transmits signals between nerve cells.

He is being treated with the antidote atropine. Charité said Friday that “there has been some improvement in the symptoms caused by the inhibition of cholinesterase activity.”

“While his condition remains serious, there is no immediate danger to his life,” the hospital said. “However, due to the severity of the patient’s poisoning, it remains too early to gauge potential long-term effects.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Dave Fleming in the Daybreak Garden, Vol. II, 8/28/20

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brittany Morgan
Despite the overwhelming success of the Daybreak Garden, Dave and Brittany must do some de-cluttering of the plants.

News

Dave Fleming in the Daybreak Garden, Vol. I, 8/28/20

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brittany Morgan
Dave and Brittany take a look at the progress of the plants and the tomatoes.

National

America’s cutest TSA canine detective? You can find her working at Honolulu’s airport

Updated: 18 minutes ago
The 5-year-old Vizsla named Kajla won a three-day social media competition where she gained the most likes on TSA’s social media accounts.

National

Laura’s leftovers move east, leaving a disaster in Louisiana

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The remnants of Hurricane Laura unleashed heavy rain and twisters hundreds of miles inland from a path of death and mangled buildings along the Gulf Coast, and forecasters warn of new dangers as the tropical weather blows toward the Eastern Seaboard this weekend.

National

Thousands expected at March on Washington commemorations

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Thousands are expected at the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, where the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. delivered his historic “I Have A Dream” address.

Latest News

National

Coca-Cola offering buyouts to about 4,000 workers

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Coca-Cola is reducing the number of its individual business segments from 17 to nine, which it said Friday will result in “voluntary and involuntary” staff cuts.

National

Japan’s PM Shinzo Abe says he’s resigning for health reasons

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Concerns about Abe’s chronic health issues, simmering since earlier this summer, intensified this month when he visited a Tokyo hospital two weeks in a row for unspecified health checkups.

National

Jacob Blake shackled to bed, father says: 'Why do they have that cold steel on my son's ankle?'

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Jacob Blake's father says despite the fact that his son can't walk, authorities have him shackled to the bed.

National Politics

Biden rejects Pelosi’s suggestion to skip Trump debates, vows to fact-check

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Democratic nominee has repeatedly said he is eager to take on the president.

National

Russian navy conducts major maneuvers near Alaska

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Russia’s navy chief, Adm. Nikolai Yevmenov, said that more than 50 warships and about 40 aircraft were taking part in the exercise in the Bering Sea, which involved multiple practice missile launches.